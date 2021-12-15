Parish council to vote on amended criminalistics lab budget

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to approve the 2021 amended Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Fund Budget at Wednesday’s meeting.
The budget amended comes recommended by the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Commission. The council will also vote to approve the 2022 budget as well.
The council will vote to authorize the payment of travel expenses for one member of the IPC to attend the 2022 NACO Legislative Conference to be held in Washington D.C. from Feb. 16-22 at a total cost to the parish of $520. The expense will be funded from the 2021 General Fund Budget’s Travel Account.
In other business, the council will vote to amend the 2021 Fire Protection No. 1 budget in the amount of $17,000 to appropriate funding for repairs on a fire truck’s engine at the B.O.M. fire station ($10,000) and replace an air conditioning unit at the Rynella station.
The council will vote on a resolution to account for changes in the 2021 Recreation and Playground Commission budget to account for an external appropriation to the village of Loreauville in the amount of $10,087 to cover matching funds for new playground equipment.
A resolution requesting the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to install a left turning lane on the westbound U.S. 90 service road in front of Caneview Elementary School is also on the agenda.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.