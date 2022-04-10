The Iberia Parish Council will vote to approve a resolution of no objection for the City of New Iberia to annex property located in the parish at Wednesday’s meeting.
The annexation was previously approved during a parish committee meeting on March 23 and will be voted on for final adoption at the meeting.
The annexation concerns vacant property located near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Louisiana 14.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said during a New Iberia City Council meeting on March 22 that the city intends to use tax incremental financing funds to carry infrastructure into the area so that the owners of the property can build a convenience store in the area.
Members of the parish executive committee agreed the annexation would be a “win” for both parish and city governments, and the owners of the property would continue to pay parish taxes as well.
The parish council will also vote on a resolution to amend the 2022 Sewerage District No. 1 budget in the amount of $469,000 to account for a transfer from the 2022 General Fund for this fiscal year.
The budgetary item accounts for $469,300 that was appropriated to relocate a University of Louisiana at Lafayette lift station to the Acadiana Regional Airport, where it will be used to add a new force main along Hangar Drive.
Another resolution amending the sewerage budget in the amount of $15,860 to correct the carryover of local funding for engineering and administrative services for the Lousiana Community Development Block Program will be voted on as well.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a resolution calling for a special election to renew the parish’s mosquito tax, which is used to fund the Iberia Mosquito Abatement District and similar services within the parish. The election is set to take place on May 23.
The council will also vote to approve the millage rates for the new year during the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.