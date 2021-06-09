Parish Council to follow up on flooding discussions

The Iberia Parish Council will be following up on its flooding discussions from its last meeting tonight, with the administration expected to update the council on several studies and other work approved years ago in the wake of the 2016 flood but never completed.
The original list of items the District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan brought to the discussion in May included engineering work and drainage clearing which had been approved for Segura Branch, Norris Branch, Petit Anse and Bayou Parc Perdue.
For tonight’s agenda, however, Trahan has added potential engineering work to divert the overflow of water from the western side of New Iberia to Spanish Lake.
Most of those projects, as well as a retention pond planned for the Bayou Parc Perdue area, were approved in 2017.
The council will also consider a fee to be assessed on every criminal case in any of the courts in Iberia Parish to provide funding for the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.
During its committee hearings, the council will hear items only on the Executive and Finance committees tonight.
Under Executive, the council will amend its list of routine items which are allowed to bypass the committee process and go straight to the regular meeting agenda. The committee will also take up a discussion of term limits and how they would apply to board and commission members.
The Finance Committee has three items on its agenda. First, it will discuss moving $30,000 from the Economic Development Fund Budget to finally fix sewer line issues on the Paul Segura Parkway Industrial Park complex.
The committee will also consider a resolution giving preliminary approval to a proposed $7 million $7 in bonds, as well as a $1 million recurring bond issue for Iberia Parish Fire Department.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St. The council will also meet as the Economic Development District board at 5:45 p.m., prior to the start of the regular meeting.