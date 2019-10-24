The discussion over how the Iberia Parish Council will handle the special counsel report on Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners members Frederick “Bozo” Metz and David C. Benson consumed Wednesday evening’s regular council meeting.
At the heart of the debate was how to handle the report, which was delivered to council members at their meeting on Oct. 9. The investigative report on Metz and Benson lays out multiple witness accounts of statements each has made that the report calls “detrimental” to the hospital’s success. It also cites specific instances in which it claims Metz has taken actions that interfered with normal hospital operations.
The council had three items related to the IMC board on its agenda. It was scheduled to accept the investigative report from the board and consider two appointments, one to fill the expiring term of Chairman Larry Hensgens and another to fill Metz’s seat. Both Hensgens and Metz applied for reappointment. Roland Jeanlouis also submitted his name to be considered.
Before voting on the acceptance of the report, however, Iberia Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy explained to council members that hospital service districts are different from most garden variety parish boards. Among other things, the legislation that establishes the district requires that members be removed for cause and only with a two-thirds vote of the appointing authority. In this case, that is the parish council.
“To appoint or reappoint a board member is based on merit,” Shealy said. “The decision to remove is a much more complicated and deliberate process.”
Shealy went on to explain that the council would likely have to engage the services of a lawyer to handle any proceedings. As he explained it, the investigative report laid out the accusations. The council then was required to hear from witnesses as well as Metz and Benson in a special hearing, which might take more than one sitting. After that, and allowing the two board members to present evidence, the council would vote on whether or not to remove one, the other, or both.
“The individuals are entitled to due process,” Shealy said. “In order to conduct a hearing requires notice to those under investigation, notifying them and their legal representatives of when the hearing will be held and what the charges are. They will have an opportunity to cross examine and challenge any witnesses. I would liken it to a civil service hearing.”
District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown wasn’t ready to talk about hearings. He said he was not even ready to say the council had accepted the report.
“If we could vote to say we received it, I could vote for that,” Brown said.
“You could say you acknowledge receipt,” Shealy said.
District 3 Councilman Tommy Landry asked about the cost of putting on the hearing.
“Who is responsible for pay for the work done so far?” Landry asked. “If we vote to go ahead, would the cost come out of public funds?”
Shealy said the IMC board had covered the cost of the special counsel report, but the parish council would have to pay for any representation at the hearing.
“Is there any reason one of council members couldn’t conduct the hearing?” asked District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard.
“That’s an interesting concept, but if one of you did, would that compromise impartiality of the tribunal?” Shealy replied.
Broussard suggested that another attorney from the 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney Office could provide legal representation, since Shealy would not be seen as an impartial third party.
District 11 Councilman Brian Napier tried to get some clarity as to how the hearing would work.
“We thought when the report came, we’d read it, the two gentlemen would come, we’d ask questions, then at that time or later we’d make a decision if we have enough evidence to remove one, the other, or both,” Napier said. “We are the authority. That was my thoughts on how it was going to work.”
Shealy tried to explain that because the two men would likely bring legal representation, the council had to follow the rules for due process closely, making the hearing more formal than a usual council discussion.
Napier continued, apparently seeking Shealy’s permission to allow Metz and Benson to appear without a formal structure for the hearing.
“We need to allow these two gentlemen,” Napier started. “On the first page, it says they were not interviewed. I’m encouraged to get their side of the story, allow them to come in and plead their case. It says we are the authority. I don’t know why need a judge and jury.”
“You are the jury,” Shealy said as Napier continued.
“As a council we do the people’s work and make a decision,” Napier concluded.
“I’d be cautious how you say plead their case,” Shealy said. “When you say, ‘Come up and plead,’ if someone came up here and testified, they’d have the right to ask them questions.”
After several more minutes of debate, Broussard made a substitute motion to change the wording of the original resolution to read “receive” rather than accept, but could not get a second.
Even though he did not offer a second to Broussard’s motion, DIstrict 8 Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin spoke out in favor of passing the resolution.
“If we read the resolution thoroughly, a vote no against this is a waste,” Gonsoulin said. “If you vote no, you’re saying just throw (the report) in the garbage can? We have to move it forward. A vote no is unacceptable if we are being responsible to the taxpayers.”
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin then reiterated Broussard’s motion, with the addition that the council’s clerk would establish dates for the special hearing to discuss the report.
That motion passed, with only Tommy Landry voting against.
When the council tried to discuss the reappointment of Hensgens, Brown moved to table the measure until Dec. 11.
“I want to speak out against that,” Broussard said. “There is turmoil at the hospital over the loss of a CEO. If this council is not able to move forward, it’s going to be hard to attract another qualified candidate. I think we are doing an injustice to our community.”
Chairman Paul G. Landry agreed with Broussard.
“What I got out of the comments is that with the turmoil, no CEO is going to want to put their hat in the ring without some sort of stability.”
Tommy Landry disagreed.
“There’s always going to be controversy at that hospital,” he said. “We had a new CAO, and he’s gone. There are lots of problems at that hospital, lots of issues there. We need good board members. We need board members who ask questions, who ask good questions.”
The council voted to table both appointments until Dec. 11.
Throughout both debates, the only council members speaking against the resolutions as presented — Michael Landry, Brown, Tommy Landry, Napier, and District 12 Councilman Berwick Francis — also voted against the hospital Medical Executive Committee’s choice for a board member in January, precipitating changes in the process for appointing medical staff ebers for the board.
With the exception of Michael Landry, who was not on the council, all of those councilmen also voted to remove the last chairman of the IMC board, David Groner, in 2016. The council’s selection to replace Groner had to resign four months later when he moved out of the parish.
“When small men cast long shadows, the sun is about to set,” Paul G. Landry said after the vote. Only he and Broussard voted against tabling the appointments.