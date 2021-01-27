Parish council looks to finish election of officers

The Iberia Parish Council will reconvene its Jan. 13 meeting tonight in hopes of finalizing its election of officers and committee appointments for the coming year — something the council could not seem to get through at its last meeting.
At its Jan 14 meeting, the council went through 40 ballots before it elected District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin chairman for the 2021 year. But when after several rounds of balloting the election for vice-chairman looked like it would also be a trench warfare effort, the council chose to call a recess until Jan. 27, when two absent council members, District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard and District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan, might be able to attend to break the stalemate.
Because it will have to complete its previous meeting before going on to the regularly scheduled session, the council will reconvene at 5:20 p.m. to complete the vice-chairman selection, which is the last of its business from the Jan. 13 agenda.
If that is settled quickly, the council is scheduled to meet at 5:45 as the Economic Development District No. 1 Board to handle two resolutions, one to appropriate $10,000 for work on a lift station for a new tenant, SeaDrill, at the Port of Iberia, and $67,000 for the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation to pay for professional services in 2021.
The council’s regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. On that agenda, the council is scheduled to hear a rezoning to commercial use for the V and S Farms property in the 8600 block of Coteau Road as well as two requests for preliminary plat approval, one for the Comeaux property in the 4000 block of Highway 14 and another for the Simon property in the 3300 block of Livingston Road.
The council meetings will be held in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.