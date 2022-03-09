Iberia Parish Government and city of New Iberia officials are beginning to take a look at the area’s railroad safety needs with the hopes of achieving a federal grant to benefit local infrastructure.
Iberia Parish Councilman Eugene Olivier said the preliminary work is gaining information on Iberia’s railroad infrastructure needs, which will likely go to applying for the federal transportation infrastructure package.
Some of the work is being done intergovernmental. Olivier said he is doing research in the rural parts of the parish while members of the New Iberia City Council are doing similar work inside city limits.
New Iberia City Councilman David Broussard, who has fought for railroad improvements for most of his career as a city councilman, hopes the work being done will result in the construction of an overpass in New Iberia that would allow ambulances and first responders to bypass trains that are delaying traffic.
“I tried to get this more than 24 years ago and I have never given up,” Broussard said.
Broussard has been instrumental in getting improved arms and lights installed in many of the railroad crossings in downtown New Iberia, and said that an overpass is one of the most vital transportation needs for New Iberia residents.
Complaints of prolonged trains that delay traffic have been heard as recently as last month when a stopped train in New Iberia caused a traffic delay that lasted two hours.
For years, Broussard has said the issue could be fatal one day because both hospitals in the city are on the same side of the railroad tracks. An ambulance that is trying to save could lose crucial minutes with a train delay, which has one of Broussard’s main arguments for an overpass.
Olivier said railroad safety and infrastructure are being looked at throughout the entire parish, and collaboration between city and parish officials will hopefully lead to a grant application for the infrastructure package.
“I’m really trying to see what the needs are right now in Iberia Parish,” Olivier said. “These are competitive grants.”