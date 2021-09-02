The Iberia Parish School Board heard from several parents at Wednesday’s meeting who attended to speak out against the district’s mask mandates.
Parents, teachers and even bus drivers approached the podium to give their take on the required masks that students are required to wear during their time in school.
The majority of the speakers opposed mask mandates, and the board room was filled to the brim with mostly parents upset about the issue.
One speaker said she had a 6-year-old son in the school system who suffers from hyperhidrosis, which leads him to getting severely overheated and having coughing fits.
“Due to the mask he is being forced to wear, I'm fearful he will become so sweaty and overheated that he will have coughing fits in his mask and this will diminish his ability to breathe properly,” Mia Boyer said.
Other speakers took a constitutional opposition to the mandates. Hugh Builleaud said that while younger students aren’t complaining about the mask mandates, older students and parents are.
“The reason behind the parents and older children complaining is because they know what their constitutional and God-given rights and freedoms are,” Builleaud said. “The mask mandates are infringing on those rights and freedoms.”
The presentations came after several parents attended an August school board meeting where they asked to be put on the agenda to speak about masking. When the board refused due to not being on the agenda, members of the group began yelling until the New Iberia Police Department was called to resolve the dispute.
Police officers were on-site at Wednesday’s meeting as well, but despite the large crowd there was none of the disruption present at the August meeting.
And while many parents were present to speak against masking, several employees of the Iberia Parish School District attended to announce their support of the mandates.
That included New Iberia Senior High Principal Curt Landry and Westgate High School Principal Neely Moore, who both said the mandates were essential in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I understand masks are an inconvenience,” Landry said. “But this inconvenience is nothing compared to seeing someone on a ventilator.”
Karen Simon with the Iberia Bus Drivers Association said she and her fellow bus operators were taking the mask mandates seriously, and currently their motto is “no mask, no ride.”
“If we are forced to have children to not have masks, then they will not have a ride,” Simon said.
After more than an hour of hearing from speakers, Board President Elvin Pradia thanked everyone who turned out to speak on the issue, and the meeting adjourned.