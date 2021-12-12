Despite the drizzles of rain that came in and out Saturday evening, New Iberia’s Queen City Christmas Parade was meant with hundreds of local residents turning out to downtown New Iberia to celebrate the holiday season.
The annual parade turned New Iberia’s Main Street into a winter wonderland complete with thousands of Christmas lights, music from local school marching bands, dance schools, floats and plenty of fun for kids of all ages.
A boat parade was planned in conjunction with this year’s event for the first time, but was canceled Friday. However, that didn’t stop the regular parade from generate just as much excitement.
“I can’t wait for the candy,” 8-year-old Amanda Desormeaux said when the police sirens started to blare, signalling the beginning of the parade.
The Christmas parade is its 43rd year, and was welcomed back after a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.
Among the many groups and organizations participating were the Berry Queens Christmas Candy Parade, Sugar Cane Christmas Grand Marshals, Bayou Lit Bikes, visiting royalty and plenty of familiar holiday characters.
Santa himself was present at the gazebo in Bouligny Plaza for a photo-op immediately following the parade, which allowed children to offer their Christmas wishes by the end of the night.
Larry Miller and Stacey Dempsey served as this year’s king and queen for the parade. Kristine Trahan served as the grand marshal.