Parade kicks off month of celebrations for Franklin

FRANKLIN — A golf cart parade through the city’s historic district at 6 p.m. Saturday will kick off a month of Christmas celebrations here under the city’s historic lampposts.
However, these festivities prelude a New Year’s Eve kick off bash to the city’s 200th Year Anniversary, which Mayor Eugene Foulcard said will be his biggest launch ever, to lure tourists to boost the city economy.
“My campaign slogan has been it’s all here under the lampposts, and our increased focus on tourism will push our city further into the spotlight,” Foulcard said.
Last week, Foulcard met with a USA Today reporter in town to report on the city’s revitalization efforts nationwide, efforts which have been ongoing since the mayor’s inauguration 18 months ago.
The week before, Ed Verdin, economic development director for the city, said he met with a Hollywood Studio representative who was scouting locations for scenes for a film.
Two weeks earlier, Verdin said the city was featured on “Small Town Podcasts,” a reality show that focuses on municipalities throughout the country.
Verdin said the City of Franklin was only one of six municipalities in the state that was featured in the series.
“Our mayor has an energy that this city hasn’t seen in quite a long time. Some days I literally have to hold onto my seat,” Verdin said.
The golf cart parade Saturday will feature 20 units, decorated golf carts, bands and walkers, along with the city’s fire department units featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. No other moving vehicles are allowed.
The parade will start at the corner of Jackson and Main Street and proceed to the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square for the Christmas on the Bayou Lighting Ceremony, which Verdin said will feature more than 500,000 lights along Teche Drive, which runs along the south side of Bayou Teche.
Additionally, he said the city is holding its annual Christmas Light Contest for residents and business owners. All exterior decorations must be light by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, to be considered for an award.
The city will use judges from out of the area to preside over the contest. Entries from four cross sections will be considered, and first-, second- and third-place awards will be presented from among each section.
On Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Franklin Merchants Association together with the city, will present Mingle and Jingle in the city’s historic district, featuring photos with Santa, trolley rides and cookie decorating and ornament making classes.
On Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts will hold a Christmas Gala and Dinner featuring local entertainer Clay Boudreaux.
Verdin said the tickets, $50 each, are available now on Eventbrite.com.
“This is a fundraiser for our theater, the scene for all of our theatrical productions,” he said.
The Teche Theatre is 77 years-old.
Verdin said it was built originally as a movie theatre, and it was the first movie theatre in the United States to have a cooling system — a prelude to the air conditioner, which featured a system that blew cold air from blocks of ice, into vent ducks.
“Can you imagine fans blowing the ice? That must have been a sight,” Verdin joked.
Foulcard said the month of celebrations will culminate on New Year’s Eve with the city’s 200th Anniversary Bicentennial Kickoff.
“This will be a free outdoor party in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square,” Foulcard said, featuring Franklin natives Josh Singleton known as “DJ Fab”, and Johnny Chauvin & Mojo Band.
Lafayette native Bryson Bernard, known worldwide as the recording artist “Cupid,” will be the featured performer along with the Dance Party Express, Bernard’s band, which also includes natives of Franklin.
“We will also feature a large fireworks display. Our goal is to have a family, friendly event that is outdoors, and safe,” Foulcard said.
Verdin expects the festivities to end shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan 1.