Green march downtown
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The New Iberia St. Patrick’s Day Parade is this Sunday at 2 p.m.

Hosted by the New Iberia Marching Men, the parade will be led by Haggis Rampant. The 2022 Grand Marshal is Paul Schexnayder.

The parade will begin at 520 E Main St. and will end at Bourbon Hall, 113 W. Main St.

Hometown Throw Down

Justin Champagne will be performing a live concert Saturday evening at the Sugar Cane Festival Building, located at 600 Parkview Dr.

Mario Morales, Clay Cormier, Dalton D’Rich, Micah Kennedy, Victoria Wells are among others who will also be performing that evening.

This is an all-ages event. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3MHINIr.

Quick Draw

Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition is having its Quick Draw event on Saturday at 3 p.m. in downtown New Iberia.

Artists will have two hours to complete a painting. All artwork will be available for sale off the easel. Spectators are invited to watch the artists in action.

Tags

Load comments