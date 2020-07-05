ERATH — The streets of downtown Erath were quiet Saturday morning.
Parking lots were empty, the Acadian Museum was closed and the general quiet was only interrupted by the occasional car zooming down Broadway Street.
The peaceful scene was actually quite extraordinary for the town, as this was the first time in more than 80 years that Erath was not filled with the sights and sounds of the Fourth of July holiday.
For decades, Erath residents have prided themselves on their annual Fourth of July event, which features a street fair, parade and even water fights among local fire departments all in the name of patriotism and celebrating the founding of the country.
But in the COVID-19 era, organizers made the decision to cancel the usual festivities in order to keep people safe from possibly spreading the virus.
It was a tough decision to make, and many in the Erath Fourth of July Association are still disappointed with it.
“We don’t feel good about it, not at all,” one Erath volunteer said Saturday morning. “This is the first time in 80 years that this town has not celebrated.”
Despite the celebration being canceled, organizers put together a Mass Saturday morning in commemoration of the Fourth of July. Dozens filed into Our Lady of Lourdes in Erath for an hour long service that was still able to allow some type of congregation on the holiday.
A Mass is usually held for the Fourth of July event, but at the park. The service usually kicks off Fourth of July festivities for Erath, but this year it signaled the beginning and end of the get together.
“There’s really nothing else going on, with social distancing you can’t have more than 50 people in a group,” the volunteer said.
Former Erath 4th of July association president Robert Vincent said earlier this week that the decision to cancel came after much deliberation from the association. After seeing no way to continue on, especially in the light of the recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 across Louisiana, the annual event was shut down.
There were still some ways to celebrate that COVID could not shut down, however. The royalty from last year’s pageant associated with the event was re-appointed for another year, and a fireworks display was still on for Saturday night.
But for many in Erath, the few services still provided don’t match the excitement of the usual annual festivities.
Downtown Erath is usually decked out for the 4th. Street fair rides and games are spread out across the center of town, and the firefighter water fights that take place are an attraction for people from across Acadiana.
The fireworks display is the cherry on top of the cake, but with the cancellation of most of the events this year it was the main event.