Have plans to fish this month or the next few months at Henderson Lake? Or have a houseboat at the lake?
If you answered yes, take into consideration the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Martin Parish Government have scheduled a drawdown at Henderson Lake starting Monday. The LDWF announced the decision Aug. 6, citing its integrated management plan to combat aquatic vegetation that takes over the body of water in St. Martin Parish.
The lake will fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per day until it reaches 3 feet below pool stage, according to a prepared statement. The drop could be slowed by heavy rainfall in the area, says LDWF biologist manager Brac Salyers.
Houseboat owners are urged to take necessary precautions. Boaters will be able to access the lake from the private boat launches along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee.
Naturally, lower water means more obstructions that are visible or just below the surface. Boaters are urged to travel around the lake with caution.
Salyers said the drawdown will do more than control the excessive amount of aqautic vegetation, noting it also will benefit the lake’s fish population by creating a balanced predator/prey situation in which forage fish are more available to predator species. And, the veteran biologist said, the drawdown improves spawning habitat by causing decomposition of organic material such as leaf litter and submerged vegetation.
Be careful out there, folks.
Herbicide applications will continue during the drawdown, which gets underway Monday when the water control structure gates are opened. The gates are scheduled to close Nov. 2, allowing the lake to start refilling.
•
It was a great run but one that ended too soon, Louisiana’s red snapper season in this neck of the Gulf of Mexico.
The season closed Thursday when state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration to bring it to a halt at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13. Louisiana’s allocation of the recreational red snapper harvest was projected to be met Aug. 10.
Teche Area red snapper fishermen tapped the population but good — weather and water conditions permitting — after the private recreational red snapper harvest started May 22. It was open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only with a daily bag limit of two fish per person with a 16-inch minimum length limit.
We had 37 days to fish red snapper.
Through Aug. 2, red snapper landing estimates showed that 668,297 pounds, or 85 percent of the state’s allocation of 784,332 pounds during the first 11 weeks of the season.
The season, which is better than next-to-nothing, which is what we experienced when it was regulated by the feds (remember those great six- to nine-day seasons?), was short because the average red snapper size increased from 5 pounds to 12 pounds, according to some experienced recreational red snapper anglers along the coast. When the fish mature faster, they get bigger and heavier, thus reaching the quota sooner. Plus, due to the increase in fishing fever cases due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, more people had more time to fish this summer.
Some anglers are wishing for a four-fish limit per person as well as a slot limit between 14 and 20 inches with one fish over 20 inches. That way the larger breeding red snapper can be returned to the water.
However, it was pointed out, if you’re dropping one big red snapper, you’d be inclined to leave and fish another spot but still get plenty of good eating-size fish.
That there are many big red snapper out there is evidenced by the reports. One red snapper afficiando noted the grouper rocks he fishes in 400- to 500-foot depths have been taken over by 15-pound red snappers. Plus, he said, it’s more difficult to pull up mangrove snapper because of all the red snapper.
We’re looking forward to the next red snapper season with state-governed rules and regulations. Unil then, we’ve got amberjack, tuna, lemonfish, mangrove snapper, mahi and grouper to target, although the 90-degree waters in the Gulf make amberjack fishing a challenge right now. And for pure sport, wahoo fishing with trolling plugs is the cat’s meow, so much fun.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.