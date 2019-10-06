The grounds of New Iberia’s historic Shadows-on-the-Teche were literally filled to overflowing Saturday as the semi-annual Arts and Craft Fair spilled across the home’s sculptured grounds, over the sidewalk and across Main Street.
“We had people set up on both sides of the street this time,” said Shadows-on-the-Teche Director Pat Kahle. “We had about 1,200 people come through, plus another 200 vendors, so it was a good turnout.”
The event serves as one of the largest fundraisers for Shadows-on-the-Teche, a historic sugar plantation that served as the home of four generations of the Weeks family.
“We were lucky there was no rain,” Kahle said.
Both the Shadows grounds and the area surrounding the Shadows Visitors Center were filled to the brim with arts and craft vendors selling everything from honey to homemade clothing, as well as plenty of artwork.
The Shadows holds its arts and crafts shows twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. Each event usually draws between 1,000 and 1,200 people. Face paintings and other kid-friendly activities are part of the fun, along with local vendors offering food and snacks alongside local artists and craftsmen sharing their wares. Offerings ran the gamut from soaps and candles to hot sauce, garden ornaments, whirligigs and rustic mobiles and furniture.