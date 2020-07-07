The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Jeanerette volunteer firefighter Sunday after he admitted to investigators that he set an abandoned house on fire in order to get experience as a firefighter.
Kentrelle Beasley Jr., 18, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.
According to a spokesman for the Fire Marshal's Office, the Jeanerette Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of Nolan Duchane just after midnight on July 4.
The fire was actually reported by Beasley, in person, at the fire station.
Beasley, who had been a volunteer firefighter with the department for three months, later showed up to the scene in his gear to assist with fire suppression efforts.
Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, SFM deputies were requested to assist with the investigation.
After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated on the front porch and was intentionally set.
Deputies learned that the fire chief’s suspicions about Beasley’s involvement with the fire led to her questioning him on scene which resulted in a confession. Beasley was taken into custody by Jeanerette Police to await further questioning by SFM deputies.
In an interview with investigators, Beasley again confessed to setting the home on fire and explained he did so in order to be able to help put out a fire.
Beasley was then placed under arrest in connection with the case. He was also relieved of his duty with the fire department upon arrest.
He was released on $2,500 bond.