Our Savior’s Church introduces self to public

Although the church has had a presence in Iberia Parish for the past year and a half, the congregation at Our Savior’s Church in New Iberia held a couple of special grand re-opening services Sunday to make its presence known in the parish.
The congregation gathers at the site of the former Assembly Christian Church on Admiral Doyle Drive. The church is one of six Our Savior’s Church campuses in Acadiana and has served the congregation’s spiritual needs since 2018.
The Rev. Jacob LeBlanc, lead pastor in New Iberia, said at Sunday’s service that the point of the event was for the church to make itself known to the public.
“We’re so excited, today’s gonna be a big day,” LeBlanc said. “A lot of people have asked ‘Why are you doing a grand re-opening, haven’t you already been open?’
“We’ve been in transition for the last year and a half but we’ve never really done a grand opening.”
The pews were packed for Sunday’s services.
Headquartered in Lafayette, Our Savior’s Church announced in October of 2018 that it would be taking over a New Iberia campus.
The church bills itself as a warm, friendly group of people committed to making church exciting, life-changing and enjoyable.
Weekend services are designed with the whole family in mind and include contemporary worship and a time of biblical teaching, according to the church website.
“People kind of just heard through word of mouth,” LeBlanc said.
“We’re ready for the community to come and check out what we’re doing and what we’re all about.”