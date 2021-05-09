Ordinance would allow people to comment at St. Mary Parish council meetings on topics not on the agenda

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to adopt an ordinance regarding public comments at parish meetings.
The ordinance would widen the scope of residents allowed to speak to the council at parish meetings. The measure is being introduced by Councilman J Ina and would allow an interested person to speak to the council regarding non-agenda topics. Currently, only agenda topics are allowed.
The council will also vote to levy and impose a 5.72 mill tax for the St. Mary Parish Public Library System. The millage is parishwide with the exception of Morgan City.
The council will vote to levy a 7.60 mills parish tax at the meeting as well. The tax would extend to all St. Mary residents living outside municipal boundaries. A 3.80 mill tax located within all municipalities to help fund the St. Mary Parish criminal justice system is on the agenda as well.
In other business, the council will vote to approve and authorize a change order for the asphaltic concrete roadway improvements project in the Four Corners and Sorrel areas. The council will vote to approve a certificate of substantial completion for the project as well.
The council will vote on a certificate of substantial completion relative to the concrete roadway improvements to Baxter, Garber, Ford, Degravelle and Ford Industrial roads as well.
A resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a maintenance agreement including mowing and litter pickup with the state Department of Transportation and Development for the new fiscal year is on the agenda as well.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Parish Council Chambers.