From left, Capt. Leland Laseter, Sheriff Tommy Romero, Deputy Trevor "TJ" Landry, Sgt. Daesha Hughes, Trooper Kevin Prejean and Sgt. Christopher Theriot were recognized by the New Iberia Optimist Club Wednesday.
From left, Capt. Leland Laseter, Sheriff Tommy Romero, Deputy Trevor "TJ" Landry, Sgt. Daesha Hughes, Trooper Kevin Prejean and Sgt. Christopher Theriot were recognized by the New Iberia Optimist Club Wednesday.
The New Iberia Optimist Club honored three members of local law enforcement for their work ethic and service to the community Wednesday at their regular meeting.
The event, held at the Inn of Iberia on Admiral Doyle Drive, was filled with members of the Optimist Club, Rotary Club and representatives from Louisiana State Police, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and New Iberia Police Department to see the recognition.
After the Optimist Club asked members of each agency, Trooper First Class Kevin Prejean, Deputy Trevor “TJ” Landry and Sgt. Daesha Hughes were each recognized for outstanding service to the community.
Prejean has served with Louisiana State Police since 2014, and worked with the Broussard Police Department and the U.S. Navy prior to that.
He works as a field training officer with LSP and has participated in several advanced training courses. Most notably, he became a Drug Recognition Expert in 2016 and completed a Northwestern Crash Reconstruction course in 2018.
Sgt. Christopher Theriot said Prejean mentors young troopers beginning their careers with state police.
“He has proved himself to be an indispensable asset to his fellow troopers and surrounding agencies,” Theriot said.
Landry, a deputy at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, has served in the agency since September of 2021. According to Sheriff Tommy Romero, Landry has made a noticeable impact in the department’s efforts to reduce trafficking in the community during that time.
That includes making 15 arrests in the past four months that have removed 72 grams of marijuana, 148 grams of methamphetamine, .3 grams of heroin and 6 grams of fentanyl from the community.
“We don’t know how many lives he has saved by taking those 6 grams of fentanyl off the streets,” Romero said.
Hughes, a sergeant with the New Iberia Police Department, supervises and oversees the NIPD’s Juvenile Division and school resource officers, as well as serves as the NIPD’s public information officer.
Capt. Leland Laseter with the NIPD that Hughes’ commitment to her job as well as her honesty and passion have made her vital to the organization.
“She gives 120 percent and always does it with professionalism, integrity and compassion,” Laster said. “There was no hesitation when the chief asked me who was deserving of this recognition.