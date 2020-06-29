Operation Spark, a non-profit tech bootcamp dedicated to changing lives by advancing technological skills for today’s workplace, will hold a virtual graduation for its IBC (Industry Based Credential) certified students on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend to learn more about the program. The ceremony will be live streamed; register online at https://opsparkgradshowcase.eventbrite.com
The current graduating class of ten students now hold Advanced Industry Based Credentials in the Fundamentals of Javascript, Functional Programming and Web Development.
“The creativity and potential of our grads is enormous," said John Fraboni, Operation Spark’s Founder and CEO. “Software development is the fastest-growing job market in our state, and we are here to provide training that meets those needs.”
Over the past four years, Operation Spark has trained and placed nearly 200 graduates in high-paying technology jobs. Paul Williams, Chief Architect of Koniag Government Services, has hired several Operation Spark graduates. “The coding and presentation skills of the Operation Spark grads are far more advanced than the typical junior developers” he notes. “They have a demonstrated level of technical expertise, complemented with the dedication, maturity, and professionalism that proves they are ready to provide immediate value in the workforce right out of the program.”
Operation Spark is committed to a 100 percent job placement record and is fully engaged in training, interview prep, and job placement for the graduates of its programs, said Mr. Fraboni.
“Operation Spark is here for those who lost their job due to COVID-19 and need guidance to a viable, thriving career. There is no cost for the initial Prep Program so that everyone can evaluate if employment in coding is for them,” said Fraboni. “Coding jobs are in everything from data and software engineers to web and video game developers. These jobs can provide significant lifetime earnings and are available in every industry in the world. It doesn’t require a college degree, and starting salaries average in the $60K range.”
Individuals interested in pursuing a career in software engineering can participate in a Virtual Information Session, held every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. To register for an info session, go to https://www.operationspark.org/info-session
The minimum tech requirements are a laptop, desktop or Chromebook, and a stable internet connection. Operation Spark's experienced, full-time instructional staff has been teaching coding classes for adults and students across Louisiana since 2014.
Financial aid and tuition assistance are available. For more information on Operation Spark, go to www.operationspark.org