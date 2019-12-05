The Iberia Parish Council managed to get the administration’s 2020 operating budget approved Wednesday night with a minimum of fuss, but one of the biggest changes will not come until the new fiscal year is underway.
Only two discussions — District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin’s questions about a resolution for slip and fall issues at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter and a request to add $4,000 to its medical budget and District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard’s request to move $30,000 to the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission fund to cover utilities for the coming year — broke the pace of the meeting.
One thing that was not addressed, however, was an idea that had been floated during budget hearings in October to charge off a part of the salaries for various administration officials paid out of the parish’s general fund against other, more solvent budget lines.
Although a good idea in principle, Parish President Larry Richard said, the parish already has a system in place to do that, which will be tweaked in the first weeks of the new year to help keep the general fund more solvent.
“To charge a percentage of time worked here or there against a department is not really feasible,” Richard said.
For decades, Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Segura said the administration has had something called an indirect cost allocation charged against the expenses, minus capital outlays, spent from departmental fund accounts. That allocation is to help reimburse the General Fund for costs incurred for work done in various other departments. Instead of charging different percentages — currently varying from 2.35 percent of expenses in the Rabies Control Fund to less than a third of a percent against the Drug Court Fund — the parish will change its formula.
“Come the new year, we will change that to, say, 1.25 percent across the board,” Richard said. “That will give a boost to the General Fund without all of the issues of tracking a percentage of time worked in one department or another.”
Under the current plan, the parish expects to move just under $300,000 to the General Fund in 2020. When averaged out, the current allocation fee percentage across all departments works out to about .93 percent If that percentage is changed to a flat 1.25 percent at the beginning of the year, the General Fund will receive closer to $500,000 in fiscal 2020.
A decision on the change will likely be made sometime after the new council members are sworn in during the first meeting in January, Richard said.
The council will hold its regular meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.