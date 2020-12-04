Several proposed in the Iberia Parish Government’s proposed operating budget for 2021 were rolled back after several groups of citizens spoke before the parish council adopted the document in a special meeting Wednesday evening.
The typical concerns of roads, public safety and fiscal conservatism were not at the forefront of the speakers who addressed the council. Instead, they wanted very specific things, namely a commitment to make repairs to the Sugar Cane Festival building for dance reviews, money for work at the Louisiana PepperPlex and a restoration of funding for the LSU Ag Center County Agent’s office to insure a continued 4-H and agricultural presence in the parish.
But there were additional cuts made to the proposed budget as well. The $51,000 in funding for the parish’s lobbyist in Baton Rouge, Randy Haney, was cut. Two new roofing projects for the Iberia Parish Library, totalling around $286,000, are out for now, at least until the library administration comes back with a more detailed proposal for the work. And the parish council’s travel fund, a constant and easy target, was cut from $10,000 to $3,000.
Dance studio owner Aaron Snay spoke for a group of business owners who were concerned that the vandalism last fall at the Sugar Cane Festival building would prevent it from being available for recitals in the coming year. He cited the economic impact the dance groups have on the local economy, from costumes and decorations to rental fees and dining before and after events as reasons for the council pushing forward on repairs at the Sugar Cane Festival building, which is the only space that is suited to the reviews held each spring.
“By not repairing this building, you would be putting an additional strain on these businesses,” Snay said. “Most of us only use this building. With all of our students, it not only affects one part of the community.”
New Iberia City Councilwoman Natalie Lopez also spoke in favor of adding funding for the structure.
“It’s very critical you all get together to see what needs to be done,” Lopez said. “They don’t just rent this building for a day or two for the reviews. They rent for the whole week. This is a building they count on.”
Human Resources Director Donna McDonald, who also handles risk management responsibilities for the parish, said that they should have information on insurance coverage for the damage in the next few days. The council, however, also approved an additional $75,000 to cover upgrades to some of the stage rigging and repairs to the building’s basement.
The proposed budget had also zeroed out the $34,000 usually provided to the LSU AgCenter. Former Iberia Parish Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin, a farmer by profession, and LSU Ag Center County Agent Blair Hebert spoke in favor of restoring the funding.
“There are 14 agencies that donate to the Ag Center statewide,” Gonsoulin said. “Ibeira is number 10 in funding. Bottom of the barrel. The average from other parishes is $60,000 a year. Iberia only provides $34,000. You’re getting off cheap. It’s not only important for the industry, it’s important for the kids.”
The council revisited that cut as well, restoring $25,000 of the funding for the 2021 year.
As for the Pepperplex, another operation which had been zeroed out for parish funding, $30,000 was added to continue its operation.
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin did most of the questioning of the budget specifics, asking about the need for some purchases and requesting detail on other items, like the roofing projects for the library.
It was District 11 Councilman Brian Napier, however, who had the most detail on that item. Napier operates a professional roofing company.
“We asked them to come back to us with information on this,” Napier said. “This seamed roof, it’s a Cadillac for sure. But you could probably do two shingled roofs for the price of one of those.”
The council lined out the roofing projects until it receives information from the library board so that a budget amendment can be passed.