Equipped with folding camping chairs, New Iberia residents 57-year-old Tedd Blair and his wife Alice, 61, sat in line outside the Aldi store on Thursday in anticipation of the store’s grand opening.
The couple arrived at the store somewhere between 5-5:30 a.m. and were the first two in line.
“That was the plan,” Tedd said. “We got up early for that.”
The couple is familiar with the store and shop at an Aldi location in Mississippi when visiting Alice’s sister, Tedd said.
“We love it, we love it. The prices are great. Fresh products. (They’ve) always got good deals,” Tedd said and added that the fresh produce is among the couple’s top favorite things the store has to offer.
The first 100 customers in line on Thursday were given goodie bags — Aldi reusable shopping bags filled with products — and gift cards that ranged from $10 to $100 in value.
The line of customers stretched from the entrance of the Aldi store down to the Metro by T-Mobile storefront. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before welcoming customers into the store and distributing grand opening giveaways.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Mayor Freddie DeCourt had the opportunity to walk the store prior to the doors being opened to shoppers.
“I know their price points are really good. I think that’s great for our town and then I think they bring some choices – as I’m looking around and have already kind of looked – they bring some choices (in products) that maybe we didn’t have here,” he told The Daily Iberian. “I think it’s always good to have diverse choices for your taxpaying citizens to spend their money on.”
Emily Enfinger is the managing editor for The Daily Iberian. Follow her on Twitter at @EmilyEnfinger.
