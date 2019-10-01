One woman dead, another seriously hurt in late-night ATV accident

An Iberia Parish woman was killed and another woman seriously injured after they struck a trailer during a late-night ride on an four-wheeler ATV Saturday.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Kenisha Antoine, 37, was declared dead at the scene of the crash. A second woman was found unconscious with serious injuries.
The injured woman was airlifted to a local hospital.
The women were found after IPSO responded to the 3100 block of Coteau Holmes Road around midnight after receiving a missing person report.
According to the sheriff’s office spokesman, dispatchers were told the two women left a nearby home before 10 p.m. riding an ATV and had not returned.
After a search, deputies located the two women laying on a cane field headland near a low-boy trailer.
Investigators believe the victims struck the trailer in the dark.