The Louisiana Region 4 Office of Public Health has several vaccination events scheduled in the Teche Area next week.

The events will offer the Johnson and Johnson/Jannsen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for those needing to be vaccinated.

The Teche Area events are:

April 12th - St. Martin Parish Health Unit, St. Martinville

April 14th - King Joseph Recreation Center, Jeanerette

April 19th - Erath Community Center, Erath

To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call (337) 262-5311. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

