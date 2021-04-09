The Louisiana Region 4 Office of Public Health has several vaccination events scheduled in the Teche Area next week.
The events will offer the Johnson and Johnson/Jannsen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for those needing to be vaccinated.
The Teche Area events are:
April 12th - St. Martin Parish Health Unit, St. Martinville
April 14th - King Joseph Recreation Center, Jeanerette
April 19th - Erath Community Center, Erath
To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call (337) 262-5311. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older.