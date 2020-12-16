AVERY ISLAND — One miner is still missing as rescuers sift through the rubble from a roof collapse that occurred at the Cargill Salt Mine in Avery Island Monday morning.
The body of a second miner missing after the collapse was found Tuesday, according to a statement Cargill, the mine’s operator, released Tuesday afternoon.
“Cargill is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in our community,” according to a statement sent from Daniel Sullivan, media relations director for Cargill Salt. “I can confirm that this morning the rescue team recovered one of the missing miners who was fatally injured in the accident. We are continuing to do everything we can to locate the other team member with whom we have not had contact since the accident.”
The names of the two miners have not been released.
“Out of respect for the families, we will not be sharing further details about the employees at this time,” the statement continued. “Our sympathy is with the family who is mourning the loss of a loved one and we are offering support to them.”
There were 18 employees on shift at the time of the collapse. The other 16 employees were evacuated without any reported injuries.
The facility has been shut down while rescue operations and an investigation into the incident are underway. According to a statement from the company, local rescue workers and members of the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration are on site.
The rescue operations continued overnight Monday into Tuesday.
“Throughout the day we have been relocating critical equipment to aid in the search and rescue efforts,” said Sullivan in a statement around midnight Monday. “Our mine rescue teams are advancing to the location of the collapse to secure the site underground and intend to work through the night. Our immediate focus is on the two missing miners and the safety of the rescue personnel.”
Shaft and gallery mines, such as the salt mine at Avery Island, report directly to the federal MSHA, part of the U.S. Department of Labor. Unlike surface or injection mines, there are no state or local agencies which monitor or control those sub-surface operations.
According to a Department of Labor spokesman, MSHA was notified of the roof collapse and the ongoing operations to rescue the missing mine employees Monday morning. The spokesman said an MSHA investigation into the collapse is underway.
A search of the MSHA’s mine safety database showed that Cargill has had 52 safety citations during the last year. Those citations were primarily minor issues, according to the fines assessed.
One, on Dec. 3, cited the mine for “ground conditions that create a hazard to persons shall be taken down or supported before other work or travel is permitted in the affected area. Until corrective work is completed, the area shall be posted with a warning against entry and, when left unattended, a barrier shall be installed to impede unauthorized entry.”
When asked about the issue, Sullivan said that it was not related to Monday’s collapse.
“That citation is referring to a different level and part of the mine,” Sullivan replied. “While we are still investigating the cause of (the) roof collapse, there is no indication it is related to the inspection issues identified in the recent MSHA citations.”
The Avery Island mine is one of three salt mines operated by Cargill in the United States, and is the only salt mine it operates in Louisiana. In addition to the Avery Island salt mine, Cargill also operates a salt evaporation facility in Breaux Bridge.
The Avery Island mine produces deicing salt that is used to keep roads safe and clear during the winter months throughout the U.S. and Canada. It has been operating since the mid-1800s and was the first rock salt mine in North America.
Avery Island Inc., a company formed by the Avery and McIlhenny families, owns the mine. Cargill has managed the mine’s operations since 1997.
The facility employs nearly 200 workers producing more than 2 million tons of salt a year.
In addition to the search and rescue efforts, Sullivan said the company is providing support for employees and rescuers as well at the site.
“We are working around the clock with the Mine Safety and Health Administration to safely complete the rescue efforts,” the statement continued. “We care about our teammates and have professional grief counselors on site at our facility who will be available to our team as needed. The safety and well-being of our colleagues is our top priority. We are grieving with the community as we face this loss together.”