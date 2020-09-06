One man dies as three shot Friday; two victims were out on bail for other alleged crimes

New Iberia Police said three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting incident on N. Landry Drive overnight Friday.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday night that Eric Walker, 21, of Houston, was killed in the incident. But the two people injured are currently out on bail for other alleged crimes in Vermilion and Acadia parishes and are alleged to have ties to the Gremlins gang that had been reported operating out of Abbeville.
Aaron Carter, one of the two injured people, is currently out on bond in relation to two separate murder investigations. Carter is accused in the 2016 shooting death of Chazton Guidry in Vermilion Parish. He was released in mid-August after Judge Ed Broussard reduced his $500,000 bond to $25,000. He was then remanded to the Acadia Parish Jail, where he is charged in the 2015 shooting death of Christopher Trent in Rayne.
His bond in the Acadia Parish death had been set in August at $750,000. Within days, Judge Kristian Earles reduced the bond to $100,000 and Carter bonded out.
This is the second time Carter posted bond in the Trent case. He was out on bond after Trent’s death when the Guidry shooting occurred.
A second wounded victim, Journal Kelly, 19, had been arrested July 10 in Abbeville after leading police on a chase which ended with Kelly hitting an Abbeville Police patrol car, flipping it into a ditch. Kelly was arrested on charges including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, simple burglary and 122 counts of monetary instrument abuse. He also had a warrant for his arrest for illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
In April, Kelly was arrested after officers heard dozens of gunshots. Kelly was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges in that incident.
According to NIPD Police Chief Todd D’Albor, the three men were shot when someone opened fire after a vehicle pulled up to a building on N. Landry.
“There were three individuals hit,” D’Albor said. “One was fatal.”
D’Albor said the shots were fired from outside the building, hitting people inside the structure.
“They shot from outside, through the building,” D’Albor said.
D’Albor said police have persons of interest and that the investigation into the shootings is ongoing.