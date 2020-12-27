SORELL – One person was injured in a Sorrel fire on Christmas Day, according to the St. Mary Parish District 11 Fire Department.
Chief Clarence Clark said firefighters were dispatched to Desonier Road in Sorrel for a bedroom fire at around 11 p.m. Dec. 25. Upon arrival, responders found smoke coming from the front door of the structure.
According to Clark, the door was knocked down by the quick thinking of someone inside the structure prior to arrival, and a male inside the room had burns to his arm area and taken to a local hospital after being treated.
At the time of fire there were no working smoke alarms, Clark said, and reminded local residents that free smoke alarms are available at the fire station and ready to be installed.