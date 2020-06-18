ERATH – A young woman was killed Thursday while riding as a passenger in a vehicle involved in a two-car collision on Louisiana Highway 339.
The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Caroline Claire Toups of Erath.
Shortly before 3:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 339 near Pickett Road in Vermilion Parish.
The preliminary LSP investigation revealed Toups was a front passenger in a 2006 Cadillac CTS being driven east on Pickett Road. The Cadillac was struck on the passenger side by a northbound 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup. Investigators determined the driver of the Cadillac, whose name is being withheld due to her age, failed to yield at a stop sign as she attempted to cross over Highway 339 from Pickett Road.
Despite being restrained, Toups died at the scene due to the severity of the crash. The driver of the Cadillac was properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital with critical injures.
The driver of the pickup was restrained and suffered only minor injuries.
While impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths so far in 2020.