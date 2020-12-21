A child perished during an early morning fire on Deare Street, according to the New Iberia Fire Department.
Chief Gordon Copell said the NIFD was notified of a fire at approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning in the 500 block of Deare Street in New Iberia. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a mobile home fully engulfed in flames along with an adjacent structure.
Copell said a child perished as a result of the incident, but no further information about the child will be given at this time. The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.