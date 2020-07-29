The streets of St. Edwards Subdivision in New Iberia’s West End was filled with local residents walking up and down to talk and mourn Wednesday afternoon following the death of a man who was shot earlier that day.
The victim, who will remain unidentified until next of kin is notified, was shot in the 900 block of Lynn Circle, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the NIPD was notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Lynn Circle at approximately 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, and quickly responded to the area.
Upon arrival, a black male victim was found dead. Hughes said the NIPD currently has no suspects, but is continuing to investigate the case.
That afternoon, dozens of people crowded down the streets of St. Edward Subdivision near Lynn Circle near the crime scene to mourn the loss of the victim.
“Sad” and “crazy” were words used by many of the local residents in the area as police quarantined off Lynn Circle to investigate the crime scene.
“This spirit of murder has become more flagrant because it’s been allowed to persist,” the Rev. Donovan Davis, who was ministering in the area, said. “Because it hasn’t been addressed you can have a simple disagreement and it can lead to somebody getting killed.”
The Daily Iberian will update the story as more information becomes available.