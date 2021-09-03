Sorry, an error occurred.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 3, 2021 @ 8:49 pm
Acadian Ambulance pull out equipment as bystanders watch.
An AirMed helicopter lands nearby the crime scene.
Police investigate the Sneaker House, the scene of a Friday shooting that left three wounded and one dead.
The Iberia Plaza on South Lewis Street was taped off by the New Iberia Police Department following a shooting that left one dead and three injured.
According to the New Iberia Police Department, an officer heading to work a security detail at Super 1 Foods was interrupted when he heard shots fired at the nearby Sneaker House.
Once the officer arrived on the scene, four victims were discovered. Three of the victims were shot, and one was killed as a result of the shooting, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes.
The three victims were taken to local or nearby hospitals.
Police slowly taped off the large parking lot as the investigation continued throughout the day, and an Airmed helicopter eventually arrived on scene to take one of the victims.
Curious bystanders still remained as close as possible to see the investigation carry on while police encouraged everyone not involved with the incident to stay outside the designated zone.
The investigation is ongoing, and Hughes said she did not know if the victims were shot inside or outside the Sneaker House.
