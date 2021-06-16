One American journalist released; no word yet on Fenster

Another American journalist who had been held in Myanmar was released Monday, but the family of former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster say they have not heard any word on Danny’s whereabouts or status.
“Nathan Maung got home back to the states,” said Danny Fenster’s brother, Bryan. “What that means for Danny, I don’t know.”
Maung, who co-founded Kamayut Media in Yangon, Myanmar, had been arrested March 9 under a law that made encouraging dissent against the military a criminal act. He was released from Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and flew back to the U.S. Tuesday.
Fenster, however, has not been formally charged. He was detained at the Yangon Airport on May 25 as he prepared to board a flight home to visit his family in Detroit. He served as managing editor for Frontier Myanmar, a website and news magazine.
“That leaves Danny and one other American journalist being held,” Bryan Fenster said. “There’s been no charges filed and we are on day 23 since he was taken.”
The military junta in Myanmar took power in February, claiming that the results of a democratic election were rigged. Since then, more than 85 journalists have been detained. Although many have been charged, dozens remain in limbo, kept in custody with no reason given.
For Fenster’s family, the challenge has been to keep Danny’s name out there and to make sure that ay and all avenues to secure his release are being utilized.
“There were two days in a row last week where reporters asked (U.S. Secretary of State Tony) Blinken about him on camera and mentioned him by name,” Bryan Fenster said. “To our knowledge, there is no direct communication with the junta. It seems like what they do on any given day depends on the weather. There’s no rhyme or reason to it.”
To keep Danny Fenster’s imprisonment top of mind, the family has created a Tumblr site, fenster-verse.tumblr.com, where friends and family can share their stories of Danny.
“We just launched it,” Bryan Fenster said. “People can type something, post a video, whatever they want. I did a four-minute video myself, actually about being in New Iberia.”
The family also launched a website, bringdannyhome.com, where supporters can order a “Free Fenster” t-shirt to keep Danny in sight.
“All of the money from the t-shirts, Danny will decide where it goes when he gets home,” Bryan Fenster said. “I’m pretty excited about that.”