New Iberia will hold a big celebration for one of its most famous native sons today, with the proceeds going to a good cause.
George Rodrigue’s birthday, which is today, will be celebrated at the Bayou Teche Trading Company from 6 to 9 p.m.
The “Once in a Blue Moon” celebration will include 1944 era music, as well booze, party games and food. The Skyliners will provide live entertainment from, and there will be a 1940s-style USO show.
Some of the games will include a party shoes decoration contest and a best party hat contest. A best blue cocktail contest will also take place in honor of Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog paintings.
The event comes after the New Iberia City Council named March Blue Dog Month during its March 3 meeting.
Event organizer Paul Schexnayder addressed the council at the meeting and explained the proceeds of the event will go toward George Rodrigue Park, which is still under construction.
“It will be a great party, a great celebration in honor of George Rodrigue,” Schexnayder said.
A dog walk bar crawl took place last week to raise awareness of the event as well.
Rodrigue was an internationally known artist famous for his Blue Dog paintings. The New Iberia native died in 2014.
An ongoing effort in the past few years has been the construction of a pocket park in honor of Rodrigue, which has gained the support of numerous organizations and local companies.
The park is slated to include a Blue Dog sculpture and will be located at the site of the old Masonic building on Main Street.
Tickets to the event are $25 and can be obtained by heading to Paul Schexnayder’s gallery, Bayou Teche Museum or online at tickets.iberianet.com.