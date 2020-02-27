Iberia Parish residents have the perfect chance to enjoy a Friday afternoon out with the family this weekend with Iberia ON TAP’s Movies in the Park. The free event will put on a showing of “Maleficent 2” with concessions being sold. The movie will last from 6 to 9 p.m., and ON TAP Director Wess Robison said he’s excited for the local community to come out and be a part of the event.
What is Movies in the Park and how did it get started?
Movies in the park is a free, family friendly event where ON TAP shows a family movie and the community comes to enjoy a night out and watch a free movie. We have a 20 foot or so inflatable screen, surround sound speakers and an HD projector that allows us to provide a top notch community event. We started around 2013. It was part of our mission to provide a family fun event that our community could enjoy. Having it free was also important to us. So, we raised money and rented the equipment until 2015 when we purchased all of our own equipment.
Why has the location changed to City Park?
We have always done Movies in the park in City Park, but when weather keeps us from using (City Park), we move to Steamboat Pavilion.
How has the community responded to the event in the past?
Yes, we usually have a great turn out … of course, we want more. We would love for more families, churches, schools to attend. There is no reason we shouldn’t have over 500 people at every movie. While those who come love it, let’s push for more attendance.
What other programs does ON TAP put on throughout the year?
The Acadiana Dragon Boat Races (March 28, which includes the races and the Burger Cook Off) and the ON TAP 5K Roux Run (Gumbo Cookoff weekend). Our board meets periodically to discuss projects and what initiatives ON TAP wants to get involved in.
Anything else to add?
Once again, this event is free. ON TAP pays all the licenses for the movies, provides all the equipment and manpower and the community just needs to show up with their blankets and chairs to enjoy the movie.
We sell concessions and occasionally have a food truck available to purchase food.