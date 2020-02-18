Olivier named at-large member of Police Jury Association

Newly selected Iberia Parish Council Chairman Eugene Olivier received another title last week when he was elected to the Police Jury Association of Louisiana’s Executive Board as a member at-large, representing all of the statewide organization’s members.
“I am looking forward to working with each member of the PJAL to confront any issues that will come before us in the coming year,” Olivier said. “I will work tirelessly to provide the best opportunity for success for Iberia Parish and all other parishes around the state.”
The PJAL was created in 1924. Membership is open to each of the state’s 64 parishes, whether organized as a police jury, parish council or parish commission type government.
Although he is the only board member from Iberia Parish, Olivier is not the only person representing the interests of the Teche Area. Last year, former St. Martin Parish President Guy Cormier was selected as the new executive director for the PJAL.
Olivier was elected to his at-large post during the association’s annual meeting in Shreveport last week. Several members of the parish government, including Parish President Larry Richard and council members Paul G. Landry, James Trahan, Michael Landry, Natalie Broussard, Brad Davis, and Tommy Pollard were also in attendance.
Olivier was also selected as the chairman of the PJAL Black Caucus during the meeting.
These are not Olivier’s first offices in the organization. He was previously appointed as vice-chairman of the PJAL Transportation Committee.
He is also a member of the National Association of Counties’ Transportation Steering Committee and a member of the NACO Gulf States Counties and Parishes Caucus.
As a member of the two organizations, Olivier will gain insight into what other governments are doing, what solutions they are finding to common issues and be able to network with other leaders across the state and country respectively.