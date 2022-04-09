Sarah Olivier never forgot the first class she taught as a full-time teacher.
Beginning her career at St. Charles Elementary in Jeanerette in 2015, the connection she had made with the students she taught was something special.
“There was something special about them,” Olivier said. “I connected so well with them, I think it’s because I’ve been through struggles myself and a lot of them had traumas and issues that I had to learn to deal with.”
After graduating with a bachelor's in psychology in May of 2015, she received a job offer at the school just a few months later in July. Olivier had no prior experience teaching, but after just one year managed to get the highest ELA score in the district. That success eventually took Olivier to other schools but told her students something before she left.
“I told them that I would love to finish their journey with them,” she said.
At the beginning of this school year, Olivier was working as a teacher in another parish when she was contacted by Jeanerette Senior High Principal Linda Freeman, who said the social studies teacher had resigned and a position was open at the school.
Olivier realized that returning to Jeanerette would mean teaching the kids she had taught in elementary school. The 6th graders she had taught were now seniors and the 10th graders she had also taught in 8th grade.
“I quit my job as master teacher and went back to be with them,” she said. “A lot of the ones I taught in 6th grade I get to teach their senior year.”
For the students, the return wasn’t a total surprise. Students had heard through the grapevine that Olivier would be returning and parents messaged Olivier on social media the week before.
When she took a walkthrough of the school before accepting the job, Olivier said students immediately remembered her.
“They would come right to the door and say ‘yes she’s back,’” Olivier said. “It was that feeling of being loved and at home.”
Richard Lumpkin, a junior who had Olivier as a teacher when he was in 6th grade, said he was overjoyed when Olivier’s return to Jeanerette was announced.
“I got real excited,” Richard said. “When she was left I was kind of angry, I lost my favorite teacher. When I heard she was back I ran and let everyone know.”
Olivier has also done a lot to help her students for their senior year. One day, she said her students were feeling extra down and after finding out the seniors weren’t doing anything for senior year, Olivier decided to do something.
“I said ‘Oh no, y’all are my babies and we’re doing something,’” she said.
After discussing with the principal, Olivier started a campaign for a senior brunch and water day.
More than anything, Olivier said she has enjoyed being real with her students.
“We have a lot of real-life conversations that make things relatable,” she said. “I know they go through a lot, they have walls up as a defensive mechanism but when you love them it all comes down. I learn from them and respect them for what they go through.”
Olivier said she plans to leave Jeanerette Senior High to work on her master's, but after that has big plans for the school.
“My goal is to be principal,” she said. “My goal is to come back.”