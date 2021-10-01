The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Thursday that it will hold an oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 17, in compliance with an order from a U.S. District Court. The Biden Harris Administration is continuing its comprehensive review of the deficiencies associated with its offshore and onshore oil and gas leasing programs.
Lease Sale 257, scheduled to be livestreamed from New Orleans, will be the eighth offshore sale under the 2017-2022 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. It will include approximately 15,135 unleased blocks located from three to 231 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico with water depths ranging from nine to more than 11,115 feet.
News of the lease sale gathered largely positive, but guarded, comments from industry lobbying groups.
“The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association supports the decision by the Department of the Interior to resume federal leasing for drilling,” said LOGA President Mike Moncla. “Gulf of Mexico energy production provides hundreds of thousands of jobs for Louisiana and other Gulf economies, not to mention millions of dollars of investment for coastal restoration.”
Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association Interim President Lori LeBlanc concurred with Moncla.
“The announcement of Lease Sale 257 is encouraging news for the Louisiana and Gulf Coast economies,” said Lori LeBlanc, LMOGA Interim President. “Offshore energy development and lease sales not only provide jobs to thousands of citizens, but the revenues generated provide critical funding for local communities as well as coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects.”
Both Moncla and LeBlanc were critical of the Biden administration’s push to enact a moratorium on lease sales.
“While progress on the lease sale is welcome news, we can’t ignore the negative impact the policy decisions of the past year have had on Louisiana,” said LeBlanc. “Rising gas prices reinforces the need for smart policy that include oil and natural gas in the U.S. energy mix, as well as supportive energy policies to get domestic production back on track.”
Among the blocks excluded from the lease sale are the blocks subject to the congressional moratorium established by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006; blocks adjacent to or beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the area known as the northern portion of the Eastern Gap; and whole blocks and partial blocks within the boundaries of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary as of the July 2008 Memorandum on Withdrawal of Certain Areas of U.S. OCS from Leasing Disposition.
The Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, covering about 160 million acres, is estimated to contain about 48 billion barrels of undiscovered technically recoverable oil and 141 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered technically recoverable gas.
BOEM will include lease stipulations to protect biologically sensitive resources, mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species, and avoid potential conflicts between oil and gas development and other activities and users in the Gulf of Mexico.