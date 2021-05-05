New Iberia residents Micki and Andrew Harris became the owners of “Oh Ship!” Shipping and Home Decor Boutique on June 29 of last year, and the couple is here to serve the community in all of its shipping needs and home decor needs.
The shipping and decor store is located at the old Iberia Office Supply, 1110 Center St. And though the store isn’t quite ready yet, Micki and her husband are hard at work to get the store in order for their customers.
A combination of shipping and home decor, “Oh Ship” will be a one stop shop for everything you would need, home or office.
“‘OH Ship!’ will provide New Iberia with another packing and shipping retail outlet as well as offer a wide range of home decor and large selection of accent furniture imported from all over the world,” Micki Harris said on her Facebook.
Micki Harris said that they have been hard at work remodeling the store to get it perfect for the residents in New Iberia so they can serve each and everyone.
An opening date has yet to be announced by Micki Harris and her husband but as soon as they have one, they will let everyone know. To follow their journey in bringing “Oh Ship!” Shipping and Home Decor Boutique to the Teche Area, you can see their progress on their Instagram: @ohshipni and to keep up with them.