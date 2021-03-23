Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was on hand Tuesday morning to help announce a new drug take-back box that Iberia Parish residents can use to get rid of old or unneeded opioids, joining the residents of 57 other parishes with similar programs.
"Statistics show that more than half — 60 percent — of those with an opioid addiction start with using someone else's prescription," Landry said.
The take-back box is a joint effort between Landry's office, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators.
"The box is available to residents of Iberia Parish at the (IPSO) Patrol Division office," Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said. "It takes us and the general public to keep these drugs away from teens and young children who might be thinking of experimenting with these dangerous drugs."
According to Monica Taylor, a representative of Landry's office, there are currently 72 of those boxes around the state in 57 parishes.
"Most of those were put in place with a federal grant in 2015," Taylor said. "This is a new partnership with Blue Cross/Blue Shield."
Constance Cowart, manager of federal investigations for Blue Cross, said that the goal is to make these take-back opportunities available to anyone in Louisiana who has old prescription drugs that they need to discard.
"The plan is to place these boxes in every parish," Cowart said. "Everybody needs to clean out those medicine cabinets."
Landry also spoke out against the use of fentanyl, which he described as a "scourge," and highlighted some of the other efforts to curb opioid use in the state, such as the provision of opioid counteragents to deputies and deactivation pouches for the safe disposal of opioids.
"We have 70 deputies trained in the use of these treatments through the Attorney General's Office," Romero said. "That includes all of our patrol officers."
The drug take-back box will be placed at the IPSO Patrol Division office behind the Iberia Parish Courthouse at 320 Providence St.