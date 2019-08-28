Officer booked for sexual relationship with parolee he supervised

BATON ROUGE — State Police booked a former State Probation and Parole officer with felony malfeasance in office/sexual conduct prohibited charges Tuesday.
Through a tip, and internal investigation, State Probation and Parole Investigators determined 43-year-old Corey Quebedeaux of 195 Decker Road in DeRidder had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a parolee he supervised.
The Department of Public Safety and Corrections’ Office of Probation and Parole began its investigation in May, and recently turned over its findings to Louisiana State Police investigators this summer.
Quebedeaux had been a Probation and Parole officer with the Leesville District since August 1, 2016. He resigned prior to his arrest.
Authorities booked Quebedeaux into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.