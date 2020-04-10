Nursing home resident tests positive

FRANKLIN — Local officials have been made aware of a coronavirus case at a Franklin nursing home.
According to a prepared statement from St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff and Coroner Eric Melancon, a COVID-19 case at Legacy Nursing Home in Franklin was announced Thursday afternoon.
Melancon said he has been in contact with the state Department of Health Region 3 Director Chip Riggs, noting he assured the state official the proper protocols are in place at the facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as set by the Center of Disease Control.
The St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness also provided numerous PPE supplies to support the efforts of the nursing home.
St. Mary Parish is part of Region 3 of the state Department of Health, where 24 of 31 nursing home facilities have positive COVID-19 cases.
St. Mary Parish’s long-term care facilities have done a great job following the CDC guidelines, according to the statement, as well as keeping the facilities sanitized and clean.
Melancon is monitoring the situation and staying in contact with all involved.