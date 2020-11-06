Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser ventured out to New Iberia Wednesday afternoon to view Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s two master plan exhibitions at Bayou Teche Trading Company.
The master plans lay out a vision for what DeCourt, who was re-elected without opposition this year, plans to do with the next four years in office. The first master plan lays out the accomplishments and future projects in downtown New Iberia that include pocket parks, renovated boardwalks and a revamped Bouligny Plaza in the future.
The other master plan deals with every district in the city and possible projects that could be worked on with grand money and other funds in the next term. Part of the reason DeCourt has been holding the exhibits is to get feedback from local residents about which of the more than 60 projects are the most important and should be prioritized.
With several state officials in tow, Nungesser drank coffee and listened to the mayor’s hour-long plan for the future of New Iberia. DeCourt briefed those in attendance about the projects that have already been worked on, like the George Rodrigue Park and pocket park, as well as those that are yet to come.
When DeCourt mentioned possibly putting a New Iberia logo on the bridge at Duperier Avenue, Nungesser praised the idea and said it could possibly lead to more benefits than the mayor realized.
“We showed a study of the economic impact of the film industry in Louisiana, but if you cross a bridge and it doesn’t have a name on it then it won’t bring people to your town,” Nungesser said.
The Lt. Gov. mentioned the Sunshine Plan which the state of Louisiana recently announced that will give more attention and resources to local communities to promote themselves around the state.
“I just want to thank you so much,” Nungesser said to DeCourt and the parish officials in attendance. “We could use 100 yous all over the state.
“This community is priceless,” he added. “With all that’s going on in the world today, it’s an inspiration to Louisiana.”