Numbers increase slightly from Monday to Tuesday in state

COVID-19 in Louisiana showed to maintain a steady pace after Tuesday’s daily update by the Louisiana Department of Health was revealed.
The update showed 405 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing total cases in the state to 40,746.
There were 639 cases of hospitalization statewide, with 83 of those patients on ventilators. There also were 34 more deaths from Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,724 statewide. The state maintained a total of 31,728 reported recoveries, according to LDH.
Iberia Parish only reported one additional case of COVID-19 in the parish, bringing the total to 411.
The number of deaths in Iberia stayed at 38.
St. Mary Parish had two additional cases in the parish between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to 323 reported cases. An additional death was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the parish to 31.
St. Martin Parish stayed consistent with no additional cases reported in the parish and no additional deaths. There are 300 cases of COVID-19 in the parish and 23 reported deaths.
African-Americans remain hardest hit among all racial groups in Louisiana, but the number is down from over 70 percent of COVID-19-caused deaths early in the pandemic to 53.91 percent of the cases on Tuesday. Whites account for 43.48 percent of cases.
Hypertension remains the leading underlying condition among those who have died of the coronavirus at 56.63 percent of the cases, with 34.70 percent suffering from diabetes, 19.84 percent from cardiac disease, 18.95 percent suffering from chronic kidney disease and 18.58 percent from obesity.
Females make up 55 percent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana but 46 percent of the deaths.
Males make up 54 percent of the deaths and 40 percent of the cases.
The average age of those dying from COVID-19 in the state is 74 and the median age is 76.
The age 50-59 group continues to make up the largest number of cases at 7,406, with the 70-plus group at 7,071. Deaths skew heavily toward the older group, however, at 1,828. Deaths in the 60-69 group is at 497 and 50-58 at 238. The death total for the oldest age group is more than double all of the other age groups combined.