Number of parishes reporting positives doubles in one day

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard held the press conference that every parish president knows is coming but hopes to avoid Thursday evening, announcing that the first case of coronavirus had been detected in an Iberia Parish resident.
Richard is not alone. The number of parishes with identified cases of the virus ballooned to 26 Thursday. That count was at 17 Thursday morning after being at 13 parishes earlier on Wednesday.
The number of cases identified through the state’s reference lab rose to 392 at the LDH 5:30 p.m. update. That marks a rise of 112 cases over the previous 24-hour period.
The increase marks a 40-percent jump in the number of known cases in the state.
The number of tests administered at the state lab also increased, from 703 Wednesday evening to 899 Thursday evening. That number does not include tests from commercial labs or other drive-through testing stations.
As more testing sites come online, the number of known infections in the state will likely continue to rise quickly.
The Louisiana Department of Health also reported the 10th death related to COVID-19 in the state, one of two announced Thursday.
The deaths of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House — the fifth fatality from the New Orleans retirement home — were reported today, although it is not clear when they died
The first two known deaths in Louisiana from the COVID-19 disease occurred last week in New Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Five victims were all residents of Lambeth House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old. One other New Orleans patient has also died.
Two other deaths, one in Jefferson Parish and one in St. James Parish, have also been attributed to COVID-19.
Statistics released Thursday show that the largest age group of known COVID-19 cases is made up of people between 40 and 49 years of age, with 90 cases. The second-largest group is the 70 and above group at 84 cases. The 50 to 59 age group has 75 cases, the 60 to 69 age group 68 and the 30 to 39 range 53 cases.
The breakdown by age also includes 21 cases in the 18 to 29 age group and one case under 18 years of age.
The identified cases so far are predominantly in female patients, with 53 percent to 47 percent for males.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 4 cases
• Acadia - 1 case
• Assumption - 1 case
• Ascension - 1 case
• Bossier - 4 cases
• Caddo - 10 cases
• Calcasieu - 1 case
• East Baton Rouge - 6 cases
• Iberia - 1 case
• Iberville - 1 case
• Jefferson - 69 cases, 1 death
• Lafayette - 3 cases
• Lafourche - 4 cases
• Livingston - 1 case
• Orleans - 249 cases, 8 deaths
• Plaquemines - 1 case
• Rapides - 1 case
• St. Bernard - 4 cases
• St. Charles - 4 cases
• St, James - 1 case
• St. John the Baptist - 3 cases
• St. Landry - 2 cases
• St. Tammany - 10 cases
• Terrebonne - 4 cases
• Washington - 2 cases
• Webster - 1 case
• West Baton Rouge - 2 cases