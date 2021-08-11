Nuisance property ordinance may be strengthened by IPC

The Iberia Parish Council will consider giving its nuisance property ordinance more teeth in the form of funding for demolition and remediation work on dilapidated properties in the parish.
The resolution the council will be debating would take $140,000 from the parish Public Health Unit Fund to be used for cleaning up blighted properties that also pose a risk to the public health. At least that is the reasoning the parish’s legal counsel gave for the reappropriation of the funds at the council’s last meeting.
“Some municipalities are using grant money, but you can’t just say, ‘Give me a grant and I’ll use it to build a program,’” Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy said. “If you have a concrete plan, with the parish already having put up money for the program, you have a better chance of getting a grant. In the 2022 budget, consider including $150,000 from the Heath Unit Fund in its own line item. That way, when you order something to happen to a piece of property, they now know that you are serious.”
Shealy told council members that the effort to return nuisance properties to the tax rolls would require two steps — a vote to actually begin the process of condemning and rehabilitating the property, and the development of a funding source for the work to be done to rehabilitate the land for sale.
“It’s not going to do a lot of good to pass this without funding,” Shealy said.
If passed, the move would make $10,000 available in each council district for the abatement of nuisance properties.
District 7 Councilman Paul Landry, whose district lies primarily within the city limits of New Iberia, expressed concern that his constituents would be paying taxes to help fund the remediation program, but would not receive a benefit because the work would be done in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
“I don’t think it’s fair that if we get some money and divide it up that we don’t get a share,” Landry said. “It feels like we are feeding everybody a big dinner and we’re just getting to eat a sandwich.”
Shealy said that work in the districts that extend into municipalities would require agreements between the parish and the affected municipality so that parish and municipality funding could be used to mitigate nuisances.
The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.