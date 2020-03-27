Not business as usual for hospital board

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners demonstrated its best social distancing techniques as it met Thursday night to approve bids for a new roof at the hospital’s main campus.
The five members required to constitute a quorum sat at the rostrum of the Iberia Parish Council with plenty of space on either side of them. On the phone, other members and hospital staff members listened in, one of the parish council gooseneck microphones bent down to the phone’s speaker so all could hear.
“I kinda like this room,” board member Kurt O’Brien said. “We should meet here more often.”
“Yeah, but there’s no food,” replied board member Lynn Minvielle, referring to the dinner that is usually brought in for the board’s meetings on the hospital campus.
The agenda for the meeting was short. Even the regular presentations from staff members and administrators were cut short.
The main reason the meeting was held at all was to accept the bids for a new roof for the hospital. The low bid, from Roofing Technology, came in at $2.1 million, more than $600,000 over the expected budget.
Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator said the bid was so high because the contractor had included several alternates in its proposal as well as the main roofing work.
“The reason this bid is so far outside the range is because it includes all of the water flow and piping under the roof,” Viator said. “That is the reason for a lot of the failures we have had over the years.”
The current coal tar roof, last replaced after Hurricane Andrew in 1993, will be 27 years old this year. It only had a life expectancy of 25 years.
The new roof will have to cover 79,000-square-feet of existing coal tar roof and faces the challenge of having to be accomplished without interrupting the work of the hospital, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
Because the contractor will have to order additional parts to complete the drainage work, Viator said the project would take about six months to complete. The original estimate for the duration of the work was four months. The cost overrun will be covered out of the bond funds earmarked for physical plant improvements, possibly delaying other planned work.
“Some of the electrical upgrades and other work may have to be pushed back,” Viator said. “We may have to take those on as capital projects rather than using the bond money.”
All of the board members agreed that the roof was a priority. The vote to proceed with the low bid was unanimous.
The board also agreed to put out bids for a dish machine, a high-end commercial sterilizing dishwasher, with the amount not to exceed $75,000.
In its executive session, the board discussed a change to its by-laws to allow for expedited emergency physician credentialing and contracting if the need arises during the coronavirus outbreak. Upon exiting the executive session, the board voted unanimously to adopt the by-law changes.