It was a proud moment for Tim Rosamond Wednesday afternoon as the longtime North Lewis Elementary School principal was honored for his contributions to Louisiana’s French immersion program.
Vincent Sciama, Consul General of France in Louisiana, officially decorated Rosamond as a Knight of the French Order of Academic Palms in the North Lewis cafeteria while students, Iberia Parish School Board members and a few local public officials watched on.
The event featured a presentation regarding the history of the French immersion program at North Lewis and a song in French from North Lewis students currently in the program.
L’Ordre des Palmes Academiques, which was created by Napoleon I in 1808, recognizes those who have rendered eminent service to French education and have contributed actively to the prestige of French culture.
For those who are named and promoted in the order, the esteemed distinction acknowledges their merits, talents and exemplary activities.
The honor comes as North Lewis continues to be recognized as one of the most successful French immersion programs in Louisiana, having received numerous awards under Rosamond’s leadership and being designated as a state certified World Language Immersion Site by the Louisiana Department of Education. It also has received the Label FrancEducation, a seal of quality for dual language programs.
Sciama commended the North Lewis principal on his years of work advocating for French immersion in Louisiana.
“Mr. Rosamone, you’re a remarkable leader and educator, I want to thank you for your spreading of the French language,” Sciama said. “We are very grateful for your actions and I know there’s a whole community here grateful for your actions.”
Rosamond said that although he wasn’t a French speaker, he does have French ancestry and was proud of the school’s work in spreading the culture.
“I am not a francophone, or a speaker of the French language,” he said. “I have a lot of work to do to get there. But I am a francophile, a person that loves and embraces the French culture and wants to be a part of that culture.”
Rosamond said that the original French immersion class that started in the early 2000s has only recently just finished college, and some of the work he looks forward to is contacting those students and seeing how the program has impacted their lives.
“I am a descendant of French speakers,” he said. “It is something that we all share in south Louisiana, a rich French heritage. It is this heritage and its language, the language of our parents and grandparents that we work so hard to maintain and protect.”