North Lewis Elementary School selected to be one of the sites included in CODOFIL Guide to Exemplary Programs in U.S. Language Education.

North Lewis Elementary School was recently selected to be one of the sites included in the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana’s Guide to Exemplary Programs in U.S. Language Education.
North Lewis Principal Tim Rosamond said at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting that North Lewis was nominated by CODOFIL’s President Peggy Feehan for the distinction. The selection means that North Lewis will be included in a list of schools that have established an exemplary language program.
Over the years North Lewis has developed a positive reputation for its language program, particularly its French immersion program where elementary students learn French early by having it spoken during classes.
“It goes beyond the borders of Louisiana,” Rosamond said. “This is a national recognition that puts us on the map of the whole United States. It is America’s guide to exemplary programs and practices and are worth emulation.”
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the district was proud of the designation and of North Lewis for its many years of success in French immersion.
“Our students are successful on the assessments, some get as many as three college course credits by the time they finish the program,” Laviolette said. “To be included as an exemplary program is quite an accomplishment.
Rosamond also said he was proud of the designation and that the honor would put Iberia Parish on the map in U.S. language programs.
“It makes me proud that other schools in the nation will see this and know that Iberia Parish does it the best, now the nation knows that,” he said.