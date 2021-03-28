North Lewis Elementary School celebrated French culture and language Friday for the Day of La Francophonie.
The halls of Iberia Parish’s primary French education program were decorated with French in commemoration of the holiday and students even got to hear a few French words when they ate lunch at the cafeteria, according to president of Les Amis de l’Immersion Francaise Ebrar Reaux.
“There were a lot of French related activities including a breakfast to recognize the entire teaching and support staff for all they do to promote the French language in our school system,” Reaux said.
The highlight of the day was a mini-concert at North Lewis where French immersion teachers played French music for the elementary students.
The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970 and has 88 member states and governments. Louisiana has been a member since 2018, and the member countries work together as equal partners and cooperate within the fields of promoting the French language, cultural and linguistic diversity as well as culture, science, economy, justice and peace.
La Francophonie is an international community of countries where a large proportion of the people who live there and either French or where French culture and language have a big impact on the national identity of the people.
That includes Acadiana, which has a significant percentage of French speaking people due to the area’s Cajun and Creole ancestry.
North Lewis has been one of the top performing French immersion schools for the teaching of French in southwest Louisiana. Students who participate in French immersion begin to learn the language from a young age and hopefully take the knowledge as French speakers into the rest of their lives.
The school regularly performs events in celebration of the region’s French-speaking culture, and plays a part in reinvigorating the language in Acadiana.
North Lewis Principal Tim Rosamond was even recently inducted into the prestigious L’Ordre des Palmes Academiques based on his work with the French Immersion Program in New Iberia.
The school will soon be advertising for pre-registration for parents in the area who may want to enroll their children in the North Lewis French Immersion Program. Any interested parents with questions should contact Rosamond at 337-369-6132.