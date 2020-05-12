Patrick Norris has been elected as the newest member of the Board of Directors for Community First Bank, according to a press release Tuesday morning.
Norris and his wife, Lisa, co-founded Norris International Services, a local manufacturing and tubular threading company located. He is also president of Norris Tubular Systems of Houston, which he co-founded with his three sons.
“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors of Community First Bank, I would like to welcome Patrick Norris as the only new board member since the founding of our bank in 1999.” said Gregory J. Inzerella, president of the board. “We feel very fortunate to have such an outstanding businessman and community minded person join the Board of Community First Bank.”
Norris currently serves as chairman of the Iberia Parish Airport Authority, member of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and past six-year board
member, member of Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, Kiwanis Club and Sacred Heart Men’s Prayer group. He is also president and co-founder of the Bayou Mardi Gras Association.