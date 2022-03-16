The Iberia Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2021 Outstanding Civic Service and Business Impact Awards.
Each year, the chamber recognizes one individual and two local businesses for their contributions to Iberia Parish. The deadline for nomination submissions is Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m. Nomination forms can be found at iberiachamber.org/annualbanquet.
The Outstanding Civic Service Award is given to a member of the community who has shown exemplary service by volunteering their time and energy to the parish. The Business Impact Awards are given to two different businesses for their recent development, growth, expansion, or diversification. The purpose of the business award is to recognize and promote the community’s culture of innovation, entrepreneurialism, resiliency, and to celebrate business success in Iberia Parish.
Recipients of these awards will be honored at the chamber’s Annual Banquet, which is scheduled for July 28 at 6 p.m.
Last year, Natalie Broussard was the Outstanding Civic Service Award recipient. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette New Iberia Research Center and the Southern Sass Boutique were each given the Business Impact Award. Dr. Moses Kitakule of Iberia Medical Center was given a special award for his work during the COVID pandemic.